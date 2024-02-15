‘Jaan-e-Jahaan’ star Nawal Saeed wins social media with latest post

The latest pictures of actress and model Nawal Saeed are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Nawal Saeed, who is winning hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘, shared the pictures on her account. The actress flaunted Western glam with stylish wear in the clicks.

Her post was a hit and is nearing the 10,000-like mark on the visual-sharing platform. Instagrammers praised the pictures and her looks with their heartwarming comments.

Nawal Saeed is a social media darling with 1.2 million followers. She takes to Instagram to update fans regarding her personal and professional happenings by updating pictures and videos.

On the acting front, the actress is currently seen in the ARY Digital serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘ as Gulzaib.

It is pertinent to mention that the serial is even more special as it marked the return of Hamza Ali Abbasi is set to return to the TV screens after a long hiatus and reunited with his ‘Pyarey Afzal‘ co-star Ayeza Khan on screen, after a decade, giving millions of fans all the more reason to celebrate.

The cast also includes Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan.

The serial, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Rida Bilal, airs every Friday and Saturday at 8PM Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Apart from ‘Jaan-e-Jahan‘, Nawal Saeed is also known for her performance in ‘Faryaad‘ and ‘Dil-e-Veeran.’