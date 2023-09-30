Juhi Chawla’s singing skills leave netizens impressed – Watch

An old video of Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, flaunting her mesmerizing singing skills, has captivated social media users.

An old video of the 90s A-lister back from the year 2004, serenading the audience at an award show, with her soulful vocals on the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ title track, has resurfaced on social media.

Chawla beautifully recreated the melodious number, originally sung by seasoned singer Sonu Nigam, at the ceremony, leaving everyone in the audience stunned including filmmaker Karan Johar and Sushmita Sen, who was captured hooting and cheering the fellow with all enthusiasm.

juhi chawla singing kal ho na ho and sushmita sen’s genuine reactions..my favourite video on the internetpic.twitter.com/DKzzFCiV1K — kp (@earthlykisssed) September 27, 2023

Reacting to the now-viral video, netizens flooded the comments section with praises for Chawla and her mesmerizing vocals. One of them wrote, “Juhi Chawla can sing? and can sing well? Make no mistake this is not an easy song! some of the notes are difficult. Wow.”

Another one also lauded the heartfelt encouragement by her contemporary, Sushmita Sen, who enthusiastically cheered and clapped for Chawla. “Sushmita is all of us tbh. The way Sushmita Sen reacts and claps when she gets to know juhi is actually the one singing has my heart,” the person noted.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in Netflix’s coming-of-the-age comedy-drama ‘Friday Night Plan’ co-starring Babil Khan and Amrith Jayan.

