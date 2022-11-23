‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ actor Laiba Khan’s latest pictures go viral

The latest pictures of actor and “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi” star Laiba Khan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Laiba Khan shared the pictures of her on her Instagram account. The clicks showed her in an elegant black outfit.

Thousands of Instagram users liked her latest social media posts. They took to the comments section for complimenting her dashing looks.

An Instagram user called Laiba Khan beautiful whereas another said she should stay blessed. A third user found her smile to be beautiful.

Laiba Khan has proved her mettle both in the modelling and acting industries. She takes to the visual sharing platform to share pictures of herself, her family moments and professional endeavours.

Earlier, Laiba Khan shared stylish clicks of her in a black shirt, blue jeans and leather shows. She wore a jacket as well.

Moreover, she flaunted elegance with clicks in an eastern outfit.

On the professional front, the actor is playing the role of Nida in the ongoing superhit drama starring Danish Taimoor and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem playing Shamsher and Mehak.

The cast also features Noman Aijaz, Hammad Shoaib, Shahood Alvi, Laila Wasti, Atiqa Odho, Laiba Khan, Tipu Shareef, Zainab Qayyum, Ayesha Toor, Emad Butt and Shehzeen Rahat.

The show airs every Wednesday at 8PM PST on ARY Digital.

