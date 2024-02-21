Kamran Akmal predicts Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal, who is serving as consultant to Chief Selector Wahab Riaz, predicted Pakistan’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

Kamran Akmal, speaking on ARY News, said he doesn’t think any player haven’t been given the chance to prove themselves than the current players. He added they should play domestic and first-class cricket if they are still unable to perform.

The former cricketer added that Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad will consist of the same players that travel to England for a four-match T20I series.

Kamran Akmal, talking about the prospects of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman’s selection, said the trio can’t be replaced. He added there could be changes made in the middle order.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is placed in Group A alongside arch-rivals India, co-hosts United States, Ireland, Canada. The top two teams would advance to the Super 8 stage.

Shaheen Afridi’s side will start is campaign on June 6 when they take on the United States. They will then take on India on June 9 in New York. It be the sides’ first meeting in an ICC event since their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

The hosts had won the game by seven wickets.