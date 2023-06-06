29.9 C
Kidnapper forcibly "marries" woman, video goes viral

A video of a woman getting forcibly married to one of her kidnappers in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The woman cried for help as the goon carried her in his arms and took the phere (Hindu marriage ritual) around the fire in the video, shared by the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal.

An Indian news agency reported that the woman got abducted by Pushpendra Singh on June 12 before her marriage to another man in Jaisalmer city of Rajasthan state.

The kidnapper attempted to marry the woman by force by taking her outside the village. The victim’s family contacted the police, after which the accused was caught and the woman was handed over to her family.

