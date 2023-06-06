Kidnapper forcibly “marries” woman, video goes viral

A video of a woman getting forcibly married to one of her kidnappers in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The woman cried for help as the goon carried her in his arms and took the phere (Hindu marriage ritual) around the fire in the video, shared by the Chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal.

मीडिया द्वारा ये वीडियो जैसलमेर का बताया जा रहा है। रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार एक लड़की को सरेआम किडनैप करके एक बंजर वीराने में आग जलाकर उसके साथ ज़बरदस्ती शादी कर ली। ये बेहद चौंकाने वाली और डराने वाली घटना है। @AshokGehlot51 जी मामले की जाँच कर कार्यवाही करें। pic.twitter.com/mZee4oJgSy — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) June 6, 2023

Here’s how social media reacted to it

Kaha se aate hain ye log 🤔🤔🤔🤔 — Sarfraj (@Sarfraj02099184) June 6, 2023

Halat bahut kharab hai aur hote ja rhe hai..kisi ko kahi bhi insaaf nhi mil rha..sirf roj naye naye crime dekhne ko milte hai..kabhi kisi ko saja milte nahi dekha… — Deepak Kumar Yadav 🇮🇳 (@pyadeep) June 6, 2023

Ladkiyo ke sath badsaluki badti ja rhe hai….aaye din koi na koi ghatna ghatit ho rahi hai…..ye sirf ek ladki ki zimmedari nhi banti desh ke us har nagrik ki jimmedari banti hai jinke ghar mein unki bahane hai maa hai…..sabke liye ek sath ho kar awaz uthai jaye …. — Sonurana Sonurana (@sonurana10006) June 6, 2023

Is this marriage valid according to Hindu Marriage Act ? — Sunny Pandher (@pspandher) June 6, 2023

This is no wedding. Not legal marriage. — URJA (@RKD333) June 6, 2023

An Indian news agency reported that the woman got abducted by Pushpendra Singh on June 12 before her marriage to another man in Jaisalmer city of Rajasthan state.

The kidnapper attempted to marry the woman by force by taking her outside the village. The victim’s family contacted the police, after which the accused was caught and the woman was handed over to her family.