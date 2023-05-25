Kinza Hashmi, Azekah Daniel engage in fun banter

Actors Kinza Hashmi and Azekah Daniel engaged in a fun-filled banter on the social media application Instagram.

Kinza Hashmi shared a video of her lip-synching B Praak’s song “Meri zindagi se janay ka kya logay tum (What will you take to leave me)?” on her profile.

It caught the attention of Azekah Daniel who replied, “Mai toh nahi jarahi 😌💕 (I am not leaving)”.

The actor’s viral clip has over 300,000 likes on the social media application.

Kinza Hashmi is one of the most followed celebrities on the interactive platform. Her social media posts are a hit every time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently winning hearts with her performance as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook‘. She is joined by A-list actors Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.

The supporting cast of the play includes Saima Noor, Hina Dilpazeer, Mirza Zain Baig, Mariam Ansari, Natasha Ali, Sohail Sameer, Waseem Abbas, and Humaira Bano.

The Mohsin Mirza directorial, written by Shagufta Bhatti and Shahid Dogar, airs prime time every Wednesday only on ARY Digital.