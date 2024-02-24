Kinza Hashmi breaks the Gram with her Saree look – Watch

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi broke the internet with her colourful saree look in the new reel on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Kinza Hashmi treated her 8.9 million followers with a new style reel, flaunting a stunning multi-hued saree. “Wrapped in elegance,” she wrote in the caption with hands heart emoji and fit credits.

The video, with actor-singer Aashir Wajahat’s trending new song ‘Sadqay’ in the background, captures the fashionista in a patch-printed saree from ace Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn, paired with a full-sleeved black blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kinza Hashmi (@kinzahashmi)

She styled the statement fit with chunky gold bangles and a matching pair of earrings, finished off with dewy makeup and her long hair in curls.