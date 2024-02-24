Kinza Hashmi breaks the Gram with her Saree look – Watch

A-list TV actor Kinza Hashmi broke the internet with her colourful saree look in the new reel on Instagram.
Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Kinza Hashmi treated her 8.9 million followers with a new style reel, flaunting a stunning multi-hued saree. “Wrapped in elegance,” she wrote in the caption with hands heart emoji and fit credits.
The video, with actor-singer Aashir Wajahat’s trending new song ‘Sadqay’ in the background, captures the fashionista in a patch-printed saree from ace Pakistani designer Fahad Hussayn, paired with a full-sleeved black blouse.
She styled the statement fit with chunky gold bangles and a matching pair of earrings, finished off with dewy makeup and her long hair in curls.
The now-viral clip was watched by more than a million of her followers while thousands of her fans on Gram showered their love for the celebrity with likes and compliments in the comments section.
Apart from being a social media darling with millions of followers across her social media handles, including the fun yet glam-filled Instagram feed, Hashmi also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Hook’, ‘Azmaish’ and ‘Gul o Gulzar’.
On the work front, she was last seen as the protagonist, Haya, in the drama serial ‘Hook’, alongside Faysal Qureshi and Shahroz Sabzwari.