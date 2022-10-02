‘Sensitive but not hypocrite’: Kiran Tabeir shares new pictures on Instagram

The latest picture gallery of showbiz actor Kiran Tabeir is viral across social media sites.

On her account on the photo and video sharing application, Saturday, the ‘Ghayal’ actor shared new photos on the feed. The celebrity penned some Urdu phrases in the caption of the three-picture gallery.

The viral snaps see Kiran Tabeir in a traditional look, as the new mommy, dressed in white, posed for a series of selfies in the car. The celebrity carried off the eastern outfit with bright lips and gold jewellery.

The snaps garnered thousands of likes and numerous compliments for Tabeir in the comments section of the post.

Have a look at what social users wrote:

I like this attitude 😍

Awesome ❤️❤️❤️

MashaAllah Fantastic❤❤

You are my favourite may Allah give you lots of happiness aameen 😍❤️

On the career front, Kiran Tabeir has worked on several superhit projects, including praise-worthy performances in serials, ‘Ghayal’ and ‘Meri Baji’.

In other news, she welcomed her first child, daughter Izzah Malik with her husband Ali Hamza Safdar earlier this year.

The actor announced the good news with an Instagram post, where she shared pictures of her and husband with their daughter. She wrote, “Lucky are those whose first child is (a) daughter,” the social media post read. “And I’m blessed with one ♥️ ALHUMDULILAH After 12 years Finally ALLAH Bless US with his Rehmat 😇 we are Parents Now. It’s A Baby Girl. Meet Izzah Hamza Malik ♥️ 13.8.2022.”