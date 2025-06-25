Tiny Kitten freed from car engine in California

CALIFORNIA: In an encouraging viral rescue operation on June 25, animal control officers in Alameda, California, successfully rescued a stuck kitten inside the engine compartment of a parked car at an OfficeMax parking lot.

The Alameda Police Department highlighted in a social media post that the kitten was exposed, hiding under the hood, seeking shelter from the elements.

Officers carefully persuaded the scared, stuck kitten out of the tight space. “That’s not the kind of purr you want to hear under your vehicle’s hood,” the department quipped in its post.

The viral kitten rescued from the car engine was directly taken to a local veterinarian for treatment, where it was found to be flea-bitten. It is now recovering under the care of the Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter.

Officials used the incident to remind the public that animals, especially during extreme weather, may seek shelter or comfort in engine compartments.

The Alameda animal control team advised drivers to tap their car hoods or honk before starting their vehicles to avoid harming any hidden animals.

This touching rescue not only saved a life but also served as a timely reminder of the small steps drivers can take to protect vulnerable creatures.

