Mac the Wallaby outsmarts drone hunt at Zoo

OSWEGO: The viral wallaby escape Oswego incident started Sunday evening when Mac the mammal slipped through an open gate of G&G Animals Zoo, prompting immediate efforts to locate it.

Dan Oostdyk, the owner of G&G Animals, confirmed that Mac, a wallaby, was observed Wednesday night using a thermal drone approximately half a mile from the sanctuary.

Despite being visible for several hours, Mac was able to remain out of reach. “She managed to stay just far enough away to avoid capture,” Oostdyk told Syracuse.com. “During the three hours we attempted to catch her, she didn’t move far.”

The zoo has temporarily suspended capture efforts to minimise stress on the viral animal. “The current approach is unsuccessful due to the vast area involved,” the sanctuary stated on social media. “In the meantime, she is enjoying grazing on the grass.”

Mac is characterised as shy and easily startled, and was last seen near Ontario Orchards and Tug Hill Road. The zoo has urged the public not to approach or feed her if sighted; instead, they should report any sightings immediately to G&G Animals at (315) 326-1434.

Authorities plan to resume capture efforts on Friday night to safely return Mac to the sanctuary. The wallaby’s viral wallaby escape Oswego has garnered significant attention from residents and animal enthusiasts, with many sharing updates and sightings on social media.

As the search continues, the team at G&G Animals remains optimistic. “She is very special to us,” Oostdyk remarked. “We truly hope to find her soon.” The story of Mac the wallaby has become a symbol of community collaboration and compassion for wildlife in Oswego County.

