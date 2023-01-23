KL Rahul marries Athiya Shetty; pictures, video go viral

India cricketer KL Rahul got married to Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s celebrity-daughter Athiya Shetty and the pictures and video have been released.

The wedding was an intimate affair. It took place in presence of close family members and friends. The celebrity couple shared pictures on Instagram.

The couple issued a joint statement to express their gratitude for the people.

They wrote: “In your light, I learn how to love…” ♥️ Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽”

After the wedding, Suniel Shetty said the nuptials were done and he became a father-in-law. He and his son Aahaan distributed sweets among the media.

The actor said the reception will happen after this year’s Indian Premier League.

Indian news agency Times of India reported that the couple will not have a honeymoon due to professional commitments.

KL Rahul will join the India side for the Test series against Australia starting on February 9th.

The wedding was attended by celebrities Diana Penty, Ishant Sharma and others.

Celebrities Sanjay Dutt and Esha Deol congratulated the two on their wedding.

To note, the celebrities never spoke about their relationship in media, however, made it public last year and have often been spotted together at events, as well as on the social media handles of their respective partner.

Meanwhile, on the career front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in the 2019 dramedy ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor‘.

KL Rahul is currently playing as vice-captain of the Indian national cricket team, and is also the skipper of the IPL team ‘Lucknow Super Giants’.

