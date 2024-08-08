Kriti Kharbanda teases exciting announcement in new video – Watch

Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda hopped on the viral ‘1-second’ Instagram reel trend teasing an exciting announcement soon.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Kriti Kharbanda shared her take on the trending ‘1-second’ reel, however, it was her cryptic caption with the selfie video which grabbed the attention of social users.

“What’s cooking! Batao batao,” she wrote. “I’m having an exceptionally exciting Tuesday! Can’t wait to share with u guys.”

The clip has crossed a million views on her account, whereas, several of her followers dropped interesting comments on the post, trying to guess the surprise. While quite a few believed that it could be about a new film, some even thought that she might be expecting her first child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

For the unversed, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot in a Delhi ceremony in March this year, after dating for years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kharbanda will soon be sharing the screen with superstar Salman Khan in filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Prem Ki Shaadi’ co-starring Parineeti Chopra and Keethy Suresh.

Moreover, she also has ‘Risky Romeo’ with Akshay Kumar and Sunny Singh in the kitty.

Also Read: Kriti Kharbanda does ‘looking like a wow’ with a spin – Watch