Saturday, April 8, 2023
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Laiba Khan’s latest pictures are a hit on social media 

test

Actor Laiba Khan received love from her social media followers on the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

On Friday, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor, treated her 1.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a new picture gallery of herself from a recent shoot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The stunning clicks captured Khan in a lovely emerald green and gold embellished outfit from a local designer. She styled the simple look with matching gold hoops and minimal makeup. As her usual, the actor captioned the post with some Urdu lyrics and credits.

The Insta fam of Khan showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. She essayed the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia [Fatima Effendi] – in the play.

Nawal Saeed recalls ‘gold’ days in the Insta post

Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.