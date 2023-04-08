Laiba Khan’s latest pictures are a hit on social media 

Actor Laiba Khan received love from her social media followers on the latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

On Friday, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor, treated her 1.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a new picture gallery of herself from a recent shoot.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The stunning clicks captured Khan in a lovely emerald green and gold embellished outfit from a local designer. She styled the simple look with matching gold hoops and minimal makeup. As her usual, the actor captioned the post with some Urdu lyrics and credits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial) The Insta fam of Khan showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures. It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial) Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’. She essayed the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia [Fatima Effendi] – in the play. Nawal Saeed recalls ‘gold’ days in the Insta post Previously, the actor won acclaim for her consistent performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

Comments