Laiba Khan stuns social media with latest picture

Actor Laiba Khan stunned her followers with her desi look in the latest picture going viral across social media sites.

On Sunday, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor, treated her 1.1 million followers on the photo and video sharing application with a new picture of herself from a recent shoot.

The stunning click sees Khan in a green and pink outfit from a local brand. The otherwise simpler look was accentuated with some dainty accessories, tinted sunnies and minimal makeup.

As her usual, the actor captioned the post with some Urdu lyrics along with credits.

The Insta fam of the celeb showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the recently-ended drama serial 'Muqaddar ka Sitara'. She essayed the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia (Fatima Effendi) – in the play. Previously, the actor won acclaim for her constantly amazing performances in 'Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi', 'Angna', 'Mera Dil Mera Dushman', 'Do Bol' and 'Pakeeza Phuppo'.

