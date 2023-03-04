Nazish Jahangir breaks social media with latest pictures

Actor Nazish Jahangir took social media by storm with her latest set of pictures of a usual homely evening.

On Friday, the ‘Berukhi’ star blessed the Instagram feeds of millions of followers with her recent pictures from home with a picturesque background. She penned an Urdu caption with her four-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application along with a few trending hashtags.

Jahangir is seen wearing an all-white ethnic outfit to chill at home and enjoy that breathtaking sunset. The diva styled the easy breezy outfit with traditional chappals and crown-braided hair.

The post received thousands of likes from her followers on the gram, many of which also dropped lovely compliments in the comments section.

Earlier this week, the celebrity posted a few pictures and reel videos from a friend’s wedding event. She slayed a pristine white ruffled lehenga with embellished sheer choli, which the fashionista paired with some stunning chaandbalis and subtle glam makeup and hair.

It should be noted here that the celebrity is a favourite among designers for modelling shoots, thanks to her on-fleek style and stunning Instagram feed, followed by over 800k users of the social platform.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Nazish Jahangir made her TV debut in 2017 with ‘Bharosa’ and soon got recognized as one of the promising new entrants in showbiz. She was last seen as Maira in ‘Berukhi’, headlined by A-list actors Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan.

