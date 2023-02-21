Laiba Khan wins social media with latest pictures

Showbiz starlet Laiba Khan received love on her latest set of pictures going viral across social media sites.

On Monday, the ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’ actor treated her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with new pictures of herself.

The two-picture gallery sees Khan in a bright pink eastern outfit as she posed by the flower-decorated wall at what looks like the set of her next project. She captioned the Insta post with the song lyrics of Farhan Saeed and Quratulain Balouch’s ‘Dekh Tera Kya’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

The Insta fam of the celebrity showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral picture gallery.

It should be mentioned here that Khan is quite active across her social media handles with a huge fanbase. She often shares pictures from her modelling shoots and dramas BTS on the feed.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Laiba Khan was last seen in the recently-ended drama serial ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ which aired its final episode 62 on Saturday. She essayed the character of the sister of the protagonist, Hadia (Fatima Effendi) – in the play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laiba Khan 🇵🇰 (@laibaakhanofficial)

Previously, the actor won acclaim for her constantly amazing performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angna’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, ‘Do Bol’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

