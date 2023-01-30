Laiba Khan wins social media with new pictures

Pictures of actor Laiba Khan at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Mosque are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Laiba Khan shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. The clicks showed her at the mosque in a black shalwar kameez.

“Dil yeh kahaan le jaun…teri hi ibadat hui,” the caption of the three-picture photo album read. The visuals have more than 50,000 likes.

The celebrity is a social media darling. She takes to the picture and video-sharing social media application to share pictures and videos of herself, family moments, outings and professional happenings.

Earlier, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi‘ fulfilled her childhood wish of the Umrah pilgrimage as announced on social media. Laiba Khan posted a two-picture gallery of herself clicked in Masjid al-Haram on her account.

“Alhamdulillah, childhood dream came true,” she wrote in the caption of the post on the photo and video sharing social application. The actor noted that she ‘couldn’t be more thankful to Allah’ for the blessed opportunity.

Laiba Khan is earning praise for the portrayal of the character Fizza in the ongoing drama ‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara‘. Moreover, her performances in ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, ‘Angana‘, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman‘, ‘Pakeeza Phuppo‘ and ‘Do Bol‘.

