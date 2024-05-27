Caught On Cam: Lioness takes pet dog after entering family’s garden

A lioness entered a family’s garden and took their pet dog in a terrifying video that went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in the outskirts of Kenya’s Nairobi as the lioness jumped over the gate of the family’s garden and made off with the pet in her jaws in the middle of the night, a local media outlet reported.

The viral video, caught on CCTV camera, showed the lioness taking a leap onto the garden’s wall. She is then seen taking a look at the garden before jumping into it.

However, in a heartbreaking moment, she then re-emerged with the lifeless dog between her jaws and vanished in the surroundings.

The family expressed shock and sadness after the lioness took off with their pet which they named Jaci.

Later, the dog’s owner Sylvia Wamai said that the incident occurred on May 21 and it took the lioness less than 10 minutes to take the dog.

She told the BBC: “It didn’t even take 10 minutes. Just like that, we lost our dog.”

“We were shocked because we were outside looking for our dog and the lioness was just a few meters away from the gate,” Wamai added.

Reports said that the family was residing in an area which was close to a national park.

The dog’s owner said that wildlife’s presence was a common thing in the area, however, she said that it was unbelievable that the lioness would entre their home and take their pet dog.

In February this year, a man was mauled to death by a lion after he entered its enclosure to take a selfie.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh where a man identified as 38-year-old Prahlad Gujjar from Alwar in Rajasthan, entered the enclosure and attempted to take a photo with the lion.