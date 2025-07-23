Lizanne Wilmot breaks Penny Farthing speed records in Tasmania

TASMANIA: Once again, Canadian cyclist Lizanne Wilmot has carved her name into the Guinness World Records, breaking two speed records on the viral legendary penny farthing bicycle in Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals.

Lizanne Wilmot, who belongs to Brampton, Ontario, and now lives in Sydney, Australia, accomplished the fastest 1 km on a penny farthing (female) with a rapid time of 1 minute 52.75 seconds, and smashed the previous record of 2:22.32.

Lizanne Wilmot also made history for the fastest speed on a penny farthing (female), and reached a top speed of 25.92 mph (41.7 km/h).

The accomplished record-breaking rides occurred at the Devonport Oval and Burnie track, where Lizanne Wilmot combated strong winds and unpredictable weather conditions.

Her resolve was successful, regaining titles she had previously lost to British cyclist Melissa Eisdell during the 2024 Penny Farthing Extravaganza in London.

A seasoned athlete and twice Canadian keirin champion, Lizanne Wilmot switched to track cycling in 2010 after her injuries continued during her speed skating career.

She won the Australian penny farthing championship five times previously and held the record for the furthest distance on a penny farthing in one hour (female).

The viral penny farthing speed record is a rare and curious success in modern cycling, recalling the Victorian era when the bicycle’s oversized front wheel and tiny rear wheel were a frequent occurrence in modern times.

Lizanne Wilmot’s achievement not only celebrates peak performance but also recovers interest in this historic mode of transport.

Her performance at the Tasmanian Christmas Carnivals, a prestigious multi-sport event featuring cycling, woodchopping, and running competitions, drew international attention and admiration.

With her latest viral triumphs, Lizanne Wilmot is changing what people think is possible on a penny farthing bike, showing that even unusual bicycles can make a mark in history.