Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain recreate ‘Shakar Wandaan’ at Sheheryar Munawar’s wedding – Watch

The iconic ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ trio, Mahira Khan, Adeel Husain and Sheheryar Munawar took fans on a nostalgia trip, as they recreated ‘Shakar Wandaan Re’ at the latter’s wedding.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

As the three superstars of ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ reunited after nine years, for the sangeet night of Arhan, aka Sheheryar Munawar, it was only fair to treat their fans with a little recreation of their ultimate wedding song ‘Shakar Wandaan Re’, and the trio didn’t miss the opportunity for sure.

The viral little glimpse of their performance on social media has fans in an absolute nostalgia as the trio burns the dance floor with the hook step of the song and safe to say, neither of the three superstars has aged a bit in all these years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by afia qazi (@afiablogs)

Notably, the coming-of-the-age musical drama ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’ marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Asim Raza. Besides the lead trio, the ensemble cast of the ARY Films offering also featured Sonya Jehan, Bushra Ansari, Nimra Bucha, Arshad Mehmood and Jamal Shah.

The film opened to a highly successful box office weekend and continued to run in theatres for several weeks, making it one of the highest-grossing films of the year and Pakistani cinema in general.

Meanwhile, showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar tied the knot with his fiancee Maheen Siddiqui, in an intimate Nikah event, on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Also Read: Mahira Khan recalls being offered ‘Heeramandi’ 15 years ago