Mahira Khan decks up in yellow saree for wedding festivities

A-list actor Mahira Khan dropped more pictures from her wedding festivities last month as she dressed up in a contemporary yellow saree.

As she continues to treat her millions of fans in the social world with intimate glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities, the newest celebrity bride, Mahira Khan has now unveiled the pictures from what looks like her ‘mehendi-lagai’ event.

The ‘Aik Hai Nigar’ star is a traditional-meets-modern dream in a solid yellow saree with an embellished blouse and matching borders, by couturier Khadija Shah’s design house Elan. She paired the stunning piece with a pair of khussas and a huge stack of matching bangles, with radiant skin under barely-there makeup and her hair neatly pulled back in a loose braid, while posing with her mehendi-adorned hands.

The pictures from September 30, posted with a thank you message for the designer and Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar’s classic from the movie ‘Ram Lakhan’ in the background, are now viral on social media with at least 100k likes in less than an hour of posting and thousands of compliments for the bride.

It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her now-husband, entrepreneur and CEO of a Pakistan-based startup, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, earlier this month.

For the ceremony, the diva looked pristine in her white wedding trousseau with a sheer veil by designer Faraz Manan, while her emotional husband, Karim, looked dapper in a black sherwani paired with an icy blue turban.

