Makeup artist breaks internet with amazing transformation videos

A German makeup artist broke the internet with videos of herself transforming into legendary Hollywood characters.

An Instagram page posted a compilation of Khaleesiisaa’s amazing and astonishing work. Her work is receiving recognition from netizens across the world.

She transformed herself into the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ character Groot, Jack Sparrow from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ franchise, ‘Harry Potter‘, ‘101 Dalmatians‘ antagonist Cruella De Vil and animals.

Netizens were asked which transformation they liked the most.

It is pertinent to mention that there are countless posts of people transforming themselves into characters and animals.

The pictures of a man who transferred himself into a dog is going viral across social media platforms.

It was the Twitter user @toco_eevee’s lifelong dream to be seen as a dog. He took to the microblogging social media platform Twitter.

He took the help of an agency named Zeppet to transform himself into a “collie”, which is one of the animal’s breeds. It cost him Rs 12 lakh.