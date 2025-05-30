VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs enjoy a pool day in Monrovia

MONROVIA: In a viral funny incident, a mama bear and her cubs made an unexpected yet gorgeous visit to a Monrovia, California backyard, pleasing residents with their playful antics.



Local homeowners Rick Martinez and Brian Gordon shared a viral post on Instagram, showing the bear family walking into the yard before the mother bear confidently stepped into the pool for a swim, while her cubs watched from a safe distance.

The mama bear and cubs then discovered the backyard, looking through glass doors and climbing a tree. The homeowners, familiar with wildlife in the area, noted that bear sightings are common near Angeles National Forest.

The mother bear, lovingly named Maddie, has been marked in the neighbourhood multiple times, even crashing pool parties and swinging on backyard swings.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Monrovia residents frequently encounter wildlife, with bears often foraging for food.

The mama bear and cubs were described as the smallest cubs seen in the area, adding to the charm of their visit. While the homeowners enjoy these encounters, they maintain safe boundaries, ensuring no food or trash is left outside.

