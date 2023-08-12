Man brutally kills minor daughter in Mardan

MARDAN: In a horrific incident, a man brutally killed his minor daughter in Garhi Kapura Mardan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that the minor was electrocuted and physically abused before getting killed by her father.

The minor girl was shifted to hospital but she was confirmed dead. Police have registered the case on the complaint of her sister.

Police spokesperson stated that the suspect Zahoor has married twice and the minor victim’s mother got married to someone else after separation from her husband.

The man murdered his daughter when the grandfather of the minor brought food and other items for her.

In a separate incident, a father and a mother were arrested from Allah Abad area in the Punjab province, after the former claimed that he had killed her eight-month-old daughter.

According to reports, the police carried out a raid at a remote village, within the remits of Allah Abad police station, and arrested a man after getting a tip-off regarding the killing of a minor girl.

The police arrested the man and during the initial probe, the accused identified as Sharif, admitted role in killing his eight-month-old daughter and burying her in the open area of the house.

The man, when asked, also identified the place and took out the remains of the infant child while digging it from his hands.

During the probe, he claimed that the child was continuously sick and since they were poor and could not afford medicines for her, he decided to kill her.