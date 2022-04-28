VIRAL: Man burns bike on the road for this weird reason

A video of a man setting his e-bike on fire after he had enough of the battery charging issue on his two-wheeler is viral on social media.
A viral video saw Prithviraj Gopinathan dousing Ola’s e-bike with petrol before setting it alight as he stood on the highway.
DID SOMEONE SEE @OlaElectric @bhash IN TWEETER SEARCHING THEM SINCE 2 DAYS NO UPDATES AND MARKETING ADDS FROM OOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLAAAAAAA @anandmahindra @elonmusk @TataCompanies @atherenergy @Hero_Electric pic.twitter.com/6PfDDLmD8w
— Prithv Raj (@PrithvR) April 28, 2022
The man from Tamil Nadu state shared the image of the complaint he filed about the battery charging issue but to no avail.
OLA PLEASE CHANGE YOUR CUSTOMER CARE TO SOCIAL MEDIA @OlaElectric @bhash @Hero_Electric @atherenergy pic.twitter.com/lZGvBHVbFK
— Prithv Raj (@PrithvR) April 15, 2022
“This is the fourth time I am complaining,” the complaint read. “There was a 20% charge, suddenly it got down to 0%. Tried to call your stupid, idiotic, useless customer care. No answer.
He added: “It’s better if you change customer care to social media cuz you only reply on social media when I tweet tagging Mr Aggrawal.”
In a separate tweet, he wrote that it was about time he took matters into his own hands.
He shared the picture of the burning bike as well.
@OlaElectric @Hero_Electric @atherenergy @bhash awaited for long time frustrated with your idiotic service it’s show time thank u pic.twitter.com/pFNGSEkySw
— Prithv Raj (@PrithvR) April 26, 2022
Prithviraj, recalling the conversations he had with the company, said he contacted the helpline and asked them to allow him to leave his two-wheeler at the spot so they could take it away for repair.
He claimed that the company told him to wait till a technician could come to the location at 5pm. This is when his patience ran out. He called for two litres of petrol and set it on fire.
He said they received a call after sharing the visuals on social media. He said he was told not to speak with the media and promised him a new bike but he refused.