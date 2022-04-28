VIRAL: Man burns bike on the road for this weird reason

A video of a man setting his e-bike on fire after he had enough of the battery charging issue on his two-wheeler is viral on social media.

A viral video saw Prithviraj Gopinathan dousing Ola’s e-bike with petrol before setting it alight as he stood on the highway.

The man from Tamil Nadu state shared the image of the complaint he filed about the battery charging issue but to no avail.

“This is the fourth time I am complaining,” the complaint read. “There was a 20% charge, suddenly it got down to 0%. Tried to call your stupid, idiotic, useless customer care. No answer.

He added: “It’s better if you change customer care to social media cuz you only reply on social media when I tweet tagging Mr Aggrawal.”

In a separate tweet, he wrote that it was about time he took matters into his own hands.

He shared the picture of the burning bike as well.

Prithviraj, recalling the conversations he had with the company, said he contacted the helpline and asked them to allow him to leave his two-wheeler at the spot so they could take it away for repair.

He claimed that the company told him to wait till a technician could come to the location at 5pm. This is when his patience ran out. He called for two litres of petrol and set it on fire.

He said they received a call after sharing the visuals on social media. He said he was told not to speak with the media and promised him a new bike but he refused.

