Man dances with alligator; video goes viral

A video of a man dancing and hugging an alligator is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video was shared on the picture and video-sharing application Instagram. He waltzed and danced with the sea creature without any fears.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEMES | COMEDY | CULTURE (@bitchreject)

“I could only imagine what was going through the alligator’s head 😂” the video’s caption read.

“Only in Florida would you see a man dancing with a gator…” the text on the video read.

The Instagram video of the man dancing with the alligator got thousands of likes. Netizens came up with some amusing comments. There were many who jokingly asked when the duo are getting married.

The internet has seen many videos where humans are seen dancing with pets and animals. A video seeing a man having fun with a cat with their dance went viral as well.

Just a man dancing with his cat pic.twitter.com/fiV9a2MdGy — Smithy (@Smithy_TV) November 2, 2019

“Just a man dancing with his cat,” the text read.

Social media users reacted to the video and praised the man for his gestures. A netizen said it was the content that she wanted while another cheered him to keep going.

