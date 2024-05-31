Caught On Cam: Man dies while dancing, audience clap thinking it is a stunt

A man collapsed and died while dancing as audience were seen in a viral video clapping thinking it was part of the performance.

The incident occurred during a free yoga camp in Indore of India’s Madhya Pradesh where the deceased identified as Balwinder Singh Chhabra suffered a heart attack and died on spot, an Indian media outlet reported on Friday.

The deceased, a retired Indian soldier, was holding Indian flag as he delivered a dancing performance on a patriotic song.

However, the viral video shows the man collapsing in the middle of the performance as the audience continued to clap for over a minute.

One of the organisers can be seen picking up the Indian flag and wave it as the man lies on the stage and the audience continues clapping.

However, Balwinder Singh Chhabra had suffered a heart attack and died on the spot.

The retired Indian soldier continued to lay on the stage for over a minute when the person holding the flag walks up to Chhabra and checks on him.

After finding him unconscious, he was given CPR on the spot and was later rushed to the hospital, however, Chhabra was declared dead.

Indian media outlets reported that the deceased’s family donated his eyes, skin, and other organs before his last rites.