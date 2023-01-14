Man dragged on car bonnet for half a kilometre, horrific video goes viral

A video of a man getting dragged on a car’s bonnet in India’s capital is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

The incident happened days after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car for 12 kilometres in the capital.

The latest incident took place in Rajouri Garden area on January 12th. The horrific clip showed the man being dragged on the car’s bonnet for half a kilometre after the vehicle hit him.

#WATCH | A man was dragged on car’s bonnet in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden(12.01) An incident of road rage occured that led to incident shown in video. Case registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, being interrogated: Delhi Police (Visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

A case has been registered under sections 279, 323, 341, and 308 of the Indian Penal Code.

It is pertinent to mention that similar cases of road rages have taken place before. Earlier, a video of a man dragging a traffic police constable on car for 4km to avoid challan in India went viral.

The man was using mobile phone when the traffic police spotted him and when the police constable asked him to pay the fine, the man got angry.

He not only refused to pay the fine but also drove the car while the traffic police personal was on the bonnet of the car. The man went on to drive the car with traffic constable on the bonnet for 4 km.

The police then surrounded the car and took the accused driver in custody.

