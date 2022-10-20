Man gets karma when trying to hit monkey with stone, video goes viral

A video of a monkey attacking a man just when he was going to throw a stone at it is going viral on social media.

The viral video, shared on the micro blogging social media application Twitter, showed the man trying to shoo the monkey away. He picked up a stone to throw at the monkey. But before he could, the primate jumped at him and he fell.

The man got back to his feet and started looking for the monkey, which was long gone.

It is pertinent to mention that people have been served karma when trying to beat innocent animals.

Earlier, a video of a ruthless man getting instant karma after beating up a donkey went viral.

The poor animal who had been subjected to torture gave a lesson to the man. In the viral video, the man was seen harnessing, kicking and slapping the donkey multiple times in its face.

Later, the donkey caught hold of his leg and did not let go. It swirled the man around and dragged him into the mud.

