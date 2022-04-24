Viral: Spider monkey born with ‘Batman’ symbol on nose

A United States (US) zoo welcomed a black-handed spider monkey that has a unique “Batman” symbol on its nose.

The Brevard Zoo in Florida’s Melbourne shared a clip of the baby monkey clinging to its mother on social media.

Oh baby, baby! We’re so thrilled to share that Shelley the spider monkey gave birth to a healthy offspring last Friday. Mom and baby are doing well! Read more here: https://t.co/VP44dx4T8h pic.twitter.com/D6pmXfiL8D — Brevard Zoo (@BrevardZoo) April 19, 2022

“We’re so thrilled to share that Shelley the spider monkey gave birth to a healthy offspring last Friday. Mom and baby are doing well!” the Zoo announced.

“*cue Batman theme song* Our newest spider monkey has a very ~unique~ marking on their face. We have not detected any signs of superpowers yet, but will keep you posted!” it wrote in an Instagram post, sharing the baby monkey’s photograph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brevard Zoo (@brevardzoo)

The Zoo noted that the keepers were surprised to see the “Batman symbol”.

It was born to a 31-year-old female Rochelle, also known as Shelley, and a 25-year-old male, Shooter, on April 15.

“Shelley is a pro at caring for her offspring,” said Lauren Hinson, the Zoo’s Director of Animal Programs.

Black-handed spider monkeys are native to Central and South America. The species are classified as vulnerable due to habitat loss and illegal pet trade.

