Viral video: Man kisses king cobra on head

A terrifying video of a man kissing a deadly king cobra on its head is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video was shared by Saurabh Jadhav Jadhav on the picture and video-sharing platform. It showed Vava Suresh following the king cobra and kissing it on its head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Jadhav Jadhav (@10_viper_21)

According to Saurabh Jadhav Jadhav, Vava Suresh is a wildlife conservationist, and snake expert who is famous for saving and handling snakes.

An Indian news agency Newsminute stated that the man is subjected to 3,000 snake bites and has caught over 38,000 slithering reptiles.

Related – VIRAL: Man brings snake to hospital after it bites wife

It is pertinent to mention that videos of humans kissing king cobras on their heads have spread like wildfire.

Earlier, A video of wildlife expert Brian Barczyk attempting to kiss a king cobra on his head in Indonesia circulated on the net. The reptile felt anxious at first but the man kissed the snake for the second time and it remained calm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R I A N B A R C Z Y K (@snakebytestv)

Speaking about his dare, he said it was something he definitely won’t recommend anyone to do but it was something he would do again.

Comments