Man loses 100 million in scam after 19 days in ‘digital arrest’

A 77-year-old retired engineer from Rohini, India, fell victim to a terrifying scam that spanned him 19 days of digital arrest, during which he was manipulated and coerced into losing over Rs 10 crore INR (Indian Rupees).

This case highlights that digital fraud can affect anyone, regardless of age or background.

The nightmare commenced on September 25 when the engineer received a call from an individual claiming to represent a courier company, notifying him about a returned package. Typically, he avoids picking up calls from unknown numbers, but he answered this one.

The caller explained that a parcel sent from Mumbai to China contained his Aadhaar information and connected him to a video call with someone who identified themselves as a Mumbai Police officer.

During the call, the alleged officer accused him of being implicated in money laundering and requested his bank information for verification purposes. The victim was then transferred to another person who presented himself as a senior officer from the CBI.

Speaking with an authoritative tone, the man instructed the engineer to go to a private space to avoid being overheard. He displayed documents, including one that contained his Aadhaar details, and cautioned him against disclosing anything to his family. He was also told not to leave the country and that his phone was being monitored.

Throughout the following of 19 days of digital arrest, the scammers kept a tight grip on the engineer, stating that an investigation was ongoing and pressuring him to transfer substantial amounts of money. Fearing for his safety, he sent Rs 10.3 crore in three different transactions.

On October 14, the scammers informed him that his brother had now become part of the investigation. It was at that moment that the engineer began to suspect foul play, and after consulting with his brother, he realized he had been deceived.

How to safeguard yourself against such scams