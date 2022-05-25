VIRAL: Man spends Rs 24 lakh to transform into dog

The pictures of a man who transferred himself into a dog is going viral across social media platforms.

It was the Twitter user @toco_eevee’s lifelong dream to be seen as a dog. He took to the microblogging social media platform Twitter.

He took the help of an agency named Zeppet to transform himself into a “collie”, which is one of the animal’s breeds. It cost him Rs 12 lakh.

Speaking with a foreign news agency, he said that he chose the collie breed as it looks real.

“I made it a collie because it looks real when I put it on my taste and costume,” he said as quoted in the report. “My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog.”

He added: “Long-haired dogs can mislead the human figure. I met such a condition and made Collie, my favorite breed of dog.”

Toko went on to say there are limitations when it comes to the movement of the limbs.

“There are restrictions, but you can move it. However, if you move it too much, it will not look like a dog,” he said.

