Maria Malik amuses netizens with latest post

The latest video of actress and model Maria Malik, who has proved herself as one of the most promising newcomers in the showbiz industry, is going viral on social media application Facebook.

The viral video showed Maria Malik lip-syncing dialogue “Oh my God !! What a coincidence…I also love myself.”

Thousands of Facebook users have viewed the reel and are appreciating it with heartfelt comments.

Maria Malik is a social media darling with close to 289,000 Instagram followers.

The celebrity takes to the visual sharing platform to update fans about her personal and professional happenings with pictures and videos.

Earlier, the pictures of her in an elegant kurta shalwar went viral. Moreover, the video of her rocking a black kurta made rounds as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Malik 🇵🇰 (@mariamalik_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Malik 🇵🇰 (@mariamalik_official)

On the acting front, Maria Malik was seen in the serial ‘Dil Hi Tou Hai‘. The cast also featured Ali Ansari, Zoya Nasir and Hammad Shoaib. The additional supporting cast of the family play also featured Shahood Alvi, Daniyal Afzal Khan and Ayesha Toor among others.

The story of “love, misfortune, and a twist of fate” was written by Nadia Ahmed and co-directed by Kashif Ahmed Butt and M.Danish Behlim.