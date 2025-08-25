Maryland man wins $1 million after clerk chooses ticket

MARYLAND: In a surprising stroke of luck, a Baltimore resident has won $1 million lottery, and become a viral millionaire instantly.



The man, who asked not to be identified publicly, stopped at Hob’s Carroll Motor Fuels on North Point Road in Sparrows Point to get fuel.

At that time, he had an extra $20 left in his pocket after he got the fuel. He asked the store clerk to give him a scratch-off ticket, saying in fun, “Pick me a winner.”

The clerk handed him a $20 All About Cash ticket, and the outcome was exactly that.

“At first, I thought I had won $100. Then I thought it was $1,000. The amount just kept increasing,” the lucky winner told Maryland Lottery officials. “I called my wife and said, ‘I just won a million dollars!’”

The winning ticket was from the All About Cash game, which started on July 18, 2025. It has five top prizes of $1 million, and this was the first one to be claimed.

The store that sold the winning ticket will get a $1,000 bonus.

The viral winner, who is a utility worker, goes by the nickname “Tank,” said he plans to save the prize money for retirement and continue enjoying his favourite pastime, spending time on the water.

This lucky win is part of a streak of big lottery prizes in Maryland. Many people have recently won thousands of dollars from scratch-off tickets, and the Powerball jackpot has now grown to $605 million.

