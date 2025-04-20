Maryland resident secures $50,000 lottery prize on initial attempt

In a shocking viral incident, a Maryland resident faced the excitement of beginner’s luck as he won $50,000 in his first-ever attempt after buying a lottery ticket.

The Maryland resident of St. Mary, who had never tried his luck on the lottery before, was motivated and encouraged by his mother to give a chance to his luck and check what he gets at a Shoppers grocery store in Waldorf.

According to the reports, the lucky winner chose a Big Money scratch-off ticket, which surprisingly, resulted in a top-prize winner and went viral.

Stunned and overwhelmed because of this unexpected triumph, he defined the unexpected lucky moment as an “intense rush.”

Although he had achieved momentous success and had gone viral, he remained unsure whether to play again or not, anticipating whether such a fate could ever be repeated.

The Maryland Lottery has confirmed that the Big Money scratch-off game still has four top prizes, as well as ten second-tier rewards of $5,000 each.

Moreover, the grocery store that sold the winning ticket will receive a $500 bonus for facilitating the sale of a top-prize ticket.

While the Maryland resident initially expressed that this might mark the end of his lottery participation, he acknowledged the possibility of trying his luck with Mega Millions or Powerball in the future.

Read More: VIDEO: Man lands in hot water for enjoying tea at busiest raod

On April 12, a rare incident took place on Magadi Road, catching the attention of the Bengaluru City Police, who instantly interfered and took legal action.

A viral video caught the individual seated casually in the middle of the street on a plastic chair, unhurriedly sipping tea as if in the comfort of his home, while autorickshaws, motorcycles, and cars sped past him.

In response to the video’s circulation, the SJ Park Police successfully identified and apprehended the individual, charging him under public nuisance laws.