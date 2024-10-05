Mawra Hocane celebrates new Instagram milestone

Days after celebrating her 32nd birthday multiple times and winning the Best Actor award, A-list actor Mawra Hocane has more reason to celebrate – thanks to her massive fan following on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, actor Mawra Hocane, who has recently surpassed the 9 million followers mark on the social site, expressed her gratitude to her fans, who made it possible.

Sharing the pictures from her celebratory photoshoot in London, Hocane captioned, “To the 9 MILLION of you.. one day we’ll be 90 & 900..”

“Thank you for being the wind beneath my wings. it’s your love that made me stand tall now & always against all odds. I wouldn’t be who I am without you…,” she added. “Love you all.”

The now-viral post received love and congratulatory wishes for Hocane from her millions of followers.

Among the most-loved and celebrated female stars of the country, Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’, ‘Mere Harjai’ and ‘Main Bushra’ but also in the Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.