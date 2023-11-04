‘Looking like a…’: Mawra Hocane hops on bandwagon

A-list film and TV actor Mawra Hocane is the latest to hop on the viral ‘just looking like a wow’ trend with a new set of pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday evening, Mawra Hocane jumped on the viral meme bandwagon with her latest photo dump, probably from a weekend lunch outing with friends.

“Just looking like a و,” she wrote in the caption of the six-picture and video gallery.

Thousands of her fans in the social sphere showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celebrity.

The now-viral words, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow,” of an Indian seller got the attention of social users last month when she went viral for her unique way of selling ladies’ suits, with hilarious colour descriptions including ‘laddu peela’ and ‘mouse colour‘.

It was quick to be turned into a meme and numerous social users including Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra used the viral audio to recreate their ‘looking like a wow’ moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’, ‘Mere Harjai’ and ‘Main Bushra’ but also in the Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.

