Mawra Hocane turns 31 with intimate celebrations

A-list actor Mawra Hocane marked her 31st birthday with intimate, late-night celebrations with family at home.

Mawra Hocane, who celebrates her birthday on September 28 every year, rang in her 31st birthday in the early hours of Thursday. The ‘Jawaani Phir Nahi Aani 2’ star gave her 8.2 million followers on Instagram, a glimpse of the intimate, homely celebrations with her family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA 👑 (@mawrellous) “I’ve only just begun… THIRTY ONE,” she wrote in the caption of the five-picture gallery, with a cake emoji and the hashtag ’31’. The photos captured the birthday girl posing with her two delectable cakes, a huge flower bouquet and a bunch of balloons.

Before the photos, Hocane also posted an adorable reel of herself, looking all excited for her 31st birthday. The stunner kept it simple yet minimally chic for intimate celebrations, in a floral, flowy dress paired with small hoops, matching slides and a handbag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAWRA 👑 (@mawrellous)

The viral posts received love and tons of wishes from her millions of followers including the showbiz fraternity.

Acknowledging the heartfelt wishes from her loved ones, Hocane replied, “THANKYOUUUUU FOR THE BIRTHDAY LOVE GUIZZZZ 🎂”

Among the most-loved and celebrated female actors of the country, Mawra Hocane has earned acclaim for her stellar performances not only in Pakistani films and dramas including ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Aani 2’, ‘Main Gunehgar Nahi’, ‘Mere Harjai’ and ‘Main Bushra’ but also in the Bollywood movie ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’.