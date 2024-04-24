Maya Ali’s comment on cricketer Fawad Alam’s video goes viral!

Showbiz A-lister Maya Ali seems pretty impressed with the new look of Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam and her comment on his recent Instagram post is grabbing all the attention of social users.

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam recently debuted a fresh look in the new video he posted on his Instagram handle, from a Los Angeles event. “Had a great event in LA. The celebrations were pending since 2009,” he wrote in the caption of the reel, also featuring fellow cricketers Umar Gul, Kamran Akmal, Younus Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq and TV host Waseem Badami.

The video post was liked by thousands of social users including actor Maya Ali, however, it was her comment which grabbed the attention of netizens. “This look,” she wrote with a fire emoji.

Apart from the ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ star, several of Alam’s followers also praised his new look and drew comparisons between him and South Indian superstars Allu Arjun and Yash’s characters from the blockbuster ‘Pushpa’ and ‘K.G.F’ franchises respectively.

On the career front, Alam was reported to be retiring from Pakistani cricket in August last year, to start afresh in the United States by representing the Chicago Kingsmen in the Minor Cricket League T20.

However, the test cricketer denied the reports and stated that he had no intention of retiring from Pakistan cricket.

