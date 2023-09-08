Aina Asif, Bisma Babar engage in heartfelt banter in viral post

Actresses Bisma Babar and Aina Asif have been stealing the show with their sublime performances in the ARY Digital serial ‘Mayi Ri‘.

Bisma Babar and Aina Asif essay Aaliya and Annie in the serial, which shows the harsh reality of child marriage, respectively.

The duo engaged in a heartfelt banter in Bisma Babar’s Instagram reel. Moreover, they lauded each other’s looks and acting prowess.

“I worked with Bisma and I had a lot of fun doing it,” the ‘Pinjra‘ actor said in the video. “I became her close friend on the sets. We have worked very less together but when we have, we are always sitting with each other and talking about someone or something.”

Bisma Babar said Aina Asif was “cute”, to which the latter described her co-star as pretty.

In the caption, Bisma Babar wrote that Aina Asif played her character beautifully.

“The person born with a talent they are meant to use will find their greatest happiness in using it. And you are great Aina Asif. The way you worked is beautifully characterised and the way you perform,” she wrote.

She added, “Also, you are like my little angel..best wishes for you, sweetheart. Love you from the bottom of my heart.”

