Mehwish Hayat’s latest post goes viral

Actress Mehwish Hayat, one of the most prolific celebrities from Pakistan, flaunted her “experimental look” in a video that is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Mehwish Hayat wore a shiny outfit with dark makeup on her in the Instagram video. The actress added that she was “roaring with lioness-like allure”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

The viral video has over 20,000 likes. Netizens praised her looks with heartwarming comments.

A user wrote, “Tumhe kisi ne itna huq nahi dia k Tum itni khubsurat Lago (nobody gave you the right to look so beautiful)”. A second Instagrammer called her a “goth lioness”.

A third added that she was looking stylish, gorgeous and beautiful. A fourth users said that they loved the gothic vibes coming off her looks.

Mehwish Hayat is one of the most followed Pakistan celebrities on social media. She treats her 5.2 million followers to pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Related – Mehwish Hayat gives a silent message to haters

Here are some of her captivating visuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mehwish Hayat peaked her career last year. She wowed moviegoers with her stellar performance in her last Pakistani release, the Nadeem Baig directorial ‘London Nahi Jaunga‘ with Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.

Moreover, the diva also made a super impressive MCU debut with another favourite, Fawad Khan, in ‘Ms Marvel‘ where she played Aisha – the great-grandmother of protagonist Kamala Khan and possessor of the Golden bangle.

Both her acts received tremendous response from the audience and critics alike.