Areej Mohyudin breaks social media with latest post

Video of actress and model Areej Mohyudin – who won hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘ – lip-synching an English song is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Areej Mohyudin lip-synched the song ‘My Stupid Heart‘ by the Luminati Suns and Walk off the Earth in her Instagram video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

Her latest video got thousands of likes from Instagram users. They made lovely comments.

The actress enjoys a huge fan following on social media platforms. The starlet takes to the visual-sharing platform to share pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

Areej Mohyudin treated her fans with a new reel, lip-syncing a version of the hit track ‘Everything Sucks‘ by American pop singer Vaultboy.

The video, recorded in what looked a like park after a walk session, was captioned simply with a couple of emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areej Mohyudin 🕊 (@areej_mohyudin)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Areej Mohyudin is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘. She essays the main character of Beena in the play, featuring the likes of Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari, and Kiran Haq along with Arooba Mirza, Babar Ali, Faizan Sheikh, Subhan Awan, Nida Mumtaz, Parveen Akbar and Amna Aslam.

Read More – Areej Mohyudin got scared while filming ‘Bandish‘ season two?

‘Meray Hi Rehna‘, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Moreover, Areej Mohyudin also plays a pivotal part in the second season of the supernatural drama series ‘Bandish‘.