Kiran Haq breaks social media with latest post

Actress Kiran Haq, who plays Ruhi in the ARY Digital ‘Meray Hi Rehna‘, broke social media with her latest Instagram video.

Kiran Haq’s latest reel was a collage of pictures from her latest photoshoot. The actress donned a white tank top and denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

The ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ star wrote she was lost in people’s thoughts in the caption.

Kiran Haq’s post received thousands of likes from Instagram users. They praised her looks and posts with their heartwarming comments.

Related – Kiran Haq wins the internet with new reel

The ‘Naimat‘ actor is one of the most popular Pakistani celebrities on the social media application Instagram with millions of followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, family moments and professional endeavours.

Earlier, she broke the internet with pictures of her in an elegant Eastern outfit. The clicks got thousands of likes from the visual-sharing application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

Kiran Haq is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s serial ‘Meray Hi Rehna’, alongside Syed Jibran, Shahroz Sabzwari and Areej Mohyudin. Her character, Ruhi, is the wife of Asad (Shahroz Sabzwari) and sister of Beena (Areej Mohyuddin).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiran Haq (@kiranhaqofficial)

The cast also features Arooba Mirza, Babar Ali, Faizan Sheikh, Subhan Awan, Nida Mumtaz, Parveen Akbar and Amna Aslam.

‘Meray Hi Rehna‘, written by Mamoona Aziz and directed by Syed Zeeshan Ali Zaidi, airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on ARY Digital.