Merub Ali exudes desi Barbie vibes at a recent wedding

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali channelled her inner Barbie with a desi touch in the latest viral pictures on social media.

On Friday night, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor treated her million followers on the photo and video sharing application with stunning photos of herself from a wedding event last night. The celeb was living her ‘princess [read Barbie] dream’, with a more desi twist though.

The four-picture gallery sees Ali in a floor-length pink and gold outfit by designer Kamiar Rokni. The fashionista styled the look with little jhumkas to compliment the desi look, and flaunted quite a princess-y vibe with minimal makeup and front braided hair.

The huge fanbase of the actor on the gram showered their love with thousands of likes and compliments on the viral pictures.

With over a million Instagrammers on her followers' list, Ali is among the top-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar, on the gram. For the unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan's heartthrob singer Asim Azhar last year as announced on social media. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective Instagram handle to share the good news. To note, the singer-actor duo was seen together in the blockbuster serial 'Sinf-e-Aahan'.

