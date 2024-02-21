Robert Pattinson starrer ‘Mickey 17’ release gets delayed

The release of the highly anticipated sci-fi Hollywood film ‘Mickey 17‘, starring A-listers Robert Pattinson and Mark Ruffalo in leading roles, has been delayed.

The film – written, directed and produced by Academy Award winning South Korea director Bong Joon Ho, was originally scheduled for worldwide release on March 29, 2024.

A report by the US news agency Variety reported that the release has been delayed to January 31, 2025.

The delay will allow ‘Mickey 17‘, which is a live adaptation of the novel by Edward Ashton, to be released on IMAX. It would have been impossible to release on that format before the revised date as it was reserved for other films.

Moreover, January is considered to be a deadzone for Hollywood films as films are not generally released in that window and bigger hits, released in December of the previous years, are carried over .

It is pertinent to mention that it will be the South Korean director first release since 2019’s ‘Parasite‘.

The plot of ‘Mickey 17‘ has been kept under wraps but the film boasts a stellar cast. It includes Mark Ruffalo, Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Steven Yeun, and Naomi Ackie.

