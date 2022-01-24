VIRAL: Minal Khan shares a throwback video with late father

Actor Minal Khan recalled memories by sharing a viral video of her spending family time on her Instagram page.

The video sees her making her mother Uzma Mubeen’s hair while her father Mubeen Khan is mixing sugar in the teacup.

“Happy memories ❤️” her caption read. “Always thinking about our happy days with you baba janu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

The “Happy Memories” Instagram video garnered millions of likes. The users extended their sympathies to the action in the comment section.

Read More: Minal Khan shares sweet note for late father during rain

“This is so heartwarming ❤️ sab kitna complete lagta hai (everything looks so complete),” a netizen wrote while another asked the actor to not be sad as she is strong.

Minal Khan, the twin sister of Aiman Khan, lost her father in December of 2020 due to ailing health. Last year, they paid homage to their father in their respective Instagram posts.

“Kuch logon ka houna hi hamari zindagiyon mein itna ahem houta hai k un k houne k ahsas se saray dar khatam hojatey hain (Some people are so important in our lives that their existence is enough to vanquish any fear),” Minal’s caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

Aiman Khan, posting a collage of pictures from her wedding with her father placing a loving kiss on her head, wrote that her father is her first love and she will miss him forever.

“Rest in peace my strong man,” she added.

Comments