Missing diamond ring worth $800k found inside vacuum cleaner

In an astonishing incident, a diamond ring worth more than $800,000 went missing from its owner’s hotel room at the Ritz in Paris and was later discovered in the bag of a vacuum cleaner.

A Malaysian businesswoman reported to Paris police that her ring had vanished from the table in her room at the hotel while she was out shopping, and she suspected it had been taken by a hotel employee.

Ritz employees launched a search for the missing item, and security guards ended up finding it in the bag of a vacuum cleaner used by cleaning staff, hotel officials said.

The ring was turned over to police for safekeeping until the woman, who left for London on Saturday, can return to collect it.

Earlier, in a bizarre video that went viral on the internet, people gathered on the road to search for the lost diamonds.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Gujrat where a viral video has captured the chaos in Surat, as crowds gathered to search for diamonds rumoured to have been accidentally dropped on the road.

A local media outlet reported that the mere mention of this incident prompted a chaotic search for the precious gems.

Some individuals went to extreme lengths, collecting dust from the streets in their pursuit of these precious stones.