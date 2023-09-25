Watch: People gathered to search lost diamonds on road

In a bizarre video that went viral on the internet in no time, people gathered on the road to search for the lost diamonds.

The incident occurred in the Indian state of Gujrat where a viral video has captured the chaos in Surat, as crowds gathered to search for diamonds rumoured to have been accidentally dropped on the road.

A local media outlet reported that the mere mention of this incident prompted a chaotic search for the precious gems.

Some individuals went to extreme lengths, collecting dust from the streets in their pursuit of these precious stones.

However, many were disappointed to find that the diamonds they had located were, in fact, American diamonds, commonly used in imitation jewellery and saree work.

In a separate incident, a man was rescued after he entered an African lion’s enclosure at a zoo in India’s Hyderabad.

The incident took place at the Nehru Zoological Park on November 23. A viral video shows the man, identified as 31-year-old G Sai Kumae, sitting on a rock a few metres away from the lion. Horrified visitors, on spotting him, yelled and urged him not to jump inside.

Watch: Man enters lion enclosure to ‘look for hidden diamonds’

On getting information, zoo authorities rushed to the spot and rescued him. They turned him over to the police and lodged a complaint against him.

“G Sai Kumar had jumped inside the lion enclosure, which is off-limits to the public,” the Nehru Zoological Park said in a statement.