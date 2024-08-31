WATCH: Mohammad Amir fails to defend 16 runs in final over

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, who is currently representing Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, failed to defend 16 runs off the last over against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024.

Mohammad Amir was tasked by the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons captain Chris Green to bowl the last over with the opposition needing 16 runs to win at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

Mohammad Amir was the first choice for bowling side as was phenomenal in his three overs, giving away just 21 runs,

Mohammad Amir started well in the last over as he barred Dwaine Pretorius from scoring with a delivery, angled across and out of the batter’s arc.

The left-arm pacer then looked to cramp Dwaine Pretorius in his legs with a yorker but bowled a low full toss instead and paid the price as Pretorius hit it for a boundary behind square.

Dwaine Pretorius glimmered a ray of hope for the Warriors with another boundary towards the same region.

After being hit for consecutive boundaries, Mohammad Amir seemed to have recovered as he bowled a dot ball but faltered on the penultimate delivery as he pitched it a bit short while attempting to bowl a wide yorker and was hit for the third four in the over.

Read More: WATCH: Mohammad Amir wreaks havoc in The Hundred

Warriors then needed four runs off the last ball and Mohammad Amir went again for the wide yorker but bowled a fraction short into the slot. Pretorius lined it up, went through the line and smashed it over long off to snatch a thrilling victory for his side.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons’ captain Chris Green termed the loss “unfortunate” but extended his support to Mohammad Amir despite his death bowling debacle.

“It is unfortunate. These two games going down to the last ball. We have none from two. We can learn so many things from these games. I am proud of how we fought,” said Green.